City of Charleston to open warming center Monday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With temperatures expect to take a dip this week, the City of Charleston is opening a warming center to give those in need a warm place to stay.

A shelter will open Monday beginning at 8:00 p.m. at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center until Tuesday at 7:00 a.m.

City leaders say cots, pillows, blankets, dinner and breakfast will be provided.

The shelter will be able to house up to 80 men, women and children, within recommended CDC guidelines for sheltering during COVID-19 to allow for proper social distancing.

For the safety of the volunteers and guests, before entering, each individual will be checked for COVID symptoms and will have their temperature taken. Masks will be provided and are required to be worn at all times.

CARTA will provide complimentary transportation within its service area to the warming shelter.

• When boarding, riders should inform drivers they would like to go to the warming shelter.

• Riders will be taken to the Mary Street transit hub (if boarding a route that services Mary Street) or to a connection point with a route that services Mary Street.

• From Mary Street, Route 213 Lockwood/Calhoun will transport riders to the shelter.

• The last departure from Mary Street will occur at 9:20 p.m.