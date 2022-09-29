CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city leaders Thursday afternoon will provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian and measures they are taking to ensure the city is ready for the storm’s impacts.

That update will take place from the Charleston Gaillard Center at noon. News 2 will carry it live in this story and on the air.

Ian will bring storm surge, coastal flooding, heavy rain and windy conditions as it nears the South Carolina coast late Thursday and into the day on Friday.

“At this time, the primary threat to the city of Charleston is expected to be flooding due to heavy rainfall and high tides starting Thursday afternoon to evening and continuing through Saturday morning,” the city said in an update Wednesday. “Most rainfall will occur on Friday, with five to eight inches of rainfall projected and up to 10 inches of rain possible. Locally higher amounts and substantial rainfall rates may occur.”

The city will open some parking garages for residents to keep their vehicles safe from rising water beginning at 5:00 p.m. but those vehicles must be removed by 5:00 p.m on Saturday to avoid any fees.

Those garages include:

Aquarium Garage – 24 Calhoun Street

East Bay/ Prioleau – 25 Prioleau Street

Queen Street – 93 Queen Street

Visitor Center – 63 Mary Street

99 West Edge – 99 West Edge Street

Charleston city offices are set to close at 3:00 p.m. Thursday and all day Friday. All Recreation programs and activities will be canceled beginning Thursday at 3:00 p.m. and remain canceled through Friday.

Sandbag distribution is taking place until 3:00 p.m. Thursday at the following locations:

Bee’s Landing Recreation Center, 1580 Ashley Garden Boulevard (West Ashley)

Hampton Park parking lot on the corner of Ashley Avenue and Mary Murray Drive (peninsula)

Seven Farms Drive behind Governor’s Park Dog Park, Under I-526 (Daniel Island)

Grace Bridge Street parking lot between America and East Bay streets (peninsula)

James Island Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road (James Island)

There is a limit of 10 sandbags per residence. To purchase additional sandbags, citizens should contact a local home hardware store.