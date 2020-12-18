City of Charleston to re-open warming shelter on Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston will re-open its warming center Friday night while temperatures remain cold across the region.

The warming center at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center will open at 8:00 p.m. and remain open through 7:00 a.m. Saturday.

Guests must arrive by 11:00 p.m. to be checked in.

Individuals who are seeking reprieve from the cold will have a warm place to spend the night. The shelter will provide cots, pillows, blankets, dinner and breakfast.

This shelter will be able to house up to 80 men, women and children, within recommended CDC guidelines for sheltering during COVID-19 to allow for proper social distancing.

For the safety of the volunteers and guests, everyone will be checked for COVID symptoms and will have their temperature taken before entering the shelter. Masks will be provided and required to be worn at all times.

CARTA will provide complimentary transportation within its service area to the warming shelter. Riders will be taken to the Mary Street transit hub (if boarding a route that services Mary Street) or to a connection point with a route that services Mary Street.

From Mary Street, Route 213 Lockwood/Calhoun will transport riders to the shelter. The last departure from Mary Street will occur at 9:20 p.m.