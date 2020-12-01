City of Charleston to reopen its warming center Tuesday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With cold and freezing temperatures expected Tuesday night, the City of Charleston will re-open its warming shelter at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center.

City leaders say more than 30 people – men, women and children – were housed at the shelter when it opened Monday night.

They say it can house up to 80 people within recommended CDC guidelines for sheltering during COVID-19 to allow for proper social distancing.

While the center will open at 8:00 p.m., officials say guests may arrive by 11:00 p.m. to be checked in. It will close by seven o’clock Wednesday morning.

Cots, pillows, blankets, dinner and breakfast will be provided at the shelter on Fishburne Street.

For the safety of the volunteers and guests, each individual will be checked for COVID symptoms and will have their temperature taken before they are allowed to enter the shelter. Masks will be provided and required to be worn at all times.