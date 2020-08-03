City of Charleston urges residents to stay home Monday night, significant flooding expected

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – City of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg on Monday held a press conference with emergency officials to discuss the impending arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias.

As of the latest 1:00 p.m. update, Isaias remains a tropical storm, but could strengthen to a hurricane by the time it reaches the Lowcountry.

Tecklenburg urged residents to stay home after around 6:00 p.m., saying “if you don’t have an urgent reason to go out this evening, don’t.”

High tide is expected to be around eight feet on Monday night, and will be compounded by the storm surge and rainfall. This combination could be especially dangerous, as the storm is expected to approach around the same time as high tide, at 8:59 p.m. Significant rainfall coupled with storm surges and high tide could lead to level one flooding in the Lowcountry.

City of Charleston Emergency Management Director, Shannon Scaff, said that level one flooding “could cause life threatening or property damaging incidences.”

Scaff echoed Tecklenburg’s suggestion for residents to stay at home.

Although a mandatory curfew is not currently in place, Charleston City Council passed an emergency ordinance, which authorizes the mayor to quickly implement a curfew, should conditions necessitate.

The following parking garages are now open for this use. You must remove them by 10:00 a.m. Tuesday to avoid a charge:

Queen Street Garage, 93 Queen Street

Aquarium Garage, 24 Calhoun Street

Visitor Center Garage, 63 Mary Street

St. Philip Street Garage, 34 St. Philip Street

West Edge Parking Garage, 99 West Edge

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.

WCBD WEATHER APP: Apple Users click here |Android users click here

WCBD NEWS APP: Apple Users click here |Android users click here