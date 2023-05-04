CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are working to transition the city’s fleet to alternative fuel vehicles with the goal of reducing carbon emissions.

Mayor John Tecklenburg will unveil the first two electric vehicles in the city’s fleet during a special ceremony to be held Thursday morning in Washington Square Park.

City officials say the addition of these two EVs is a step towards their Climate Action Plan.

One of the new electric vehicles will be assigned to the mail courier while the other will go to the planning department.

Leaders across various departments are expected to attend Thursday’s ceremony and will provide updates on the progress made in implementing sustainable transportation strategies in their respective departments.