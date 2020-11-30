City of Charleston’s Christmas parade will not happen this year due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston has canceled its Christmas parade and boat parade this year due to COVID-19.

City leaders say additional events for the holidays are also being impacted or canceled due to the virus and the recent uptick in cases. You can find a list of changes below.

City of Charleston holiday event changes:

From December 5, 2020 through December 20, the Charleston Holiday Market in Marion Square will be held Saturdays and Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Sunday, December 6, a virtual Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on the City of Charleston Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/CityCharleston.

On Sunday, December 13, Chanukah in the Square, which is normally held in Marion Square, will take place in a drive-in format at The Bend on Azalea Drive in North Charleston.