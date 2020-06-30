City of Folly Beach employees required to take COVID-19 test

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Folly Beach will require each of its employees to take the COVID-19 test.

City Administrator Spencer Wetmore said one employee tested positive for the virus last week.

Wetmore said other employees who had been around that person also tested for the virus.

While those results came back negative, the city felt it was important to schedule an on-site test for all employees.

“As such a small staff, we are taking every precaution we can,” said Wetmore.

Meanwhile, the city’s face mask requirement went into effect Tuesday at noon.