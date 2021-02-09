City of Folly Beach to discuss extending its face mask requirement on Tuesday

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders on Folly Beach will discuss an update to its face mask requirement during a meeting scheduled for Tuesday night.

Everyone working, living, visiting or conducting business in the City of Folly Beach is required to wear a face covering while in any indoor or outdoor public space.

It’s part of the city’s emergency declaration set in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The previous version was set to expire this week.

Some of the spaces where masks are required include the inside of buildings that are open to the public, waiting to enter a building, interacting with other people in outdoor spaces – which could include interactions with food delivery or curbside pickup – and walking in public where maintaining a distance of at least 6-feet is not possible.

People under the age of three, or individuals for whom a face covering would cause impairment due to an existing health condition or disability, people inside their vehicles, customers seated at a restaurant or bar while actively eating or drinking, and those with close members of their households in an enclosed space are among those exempt from the requirement.

Businesses in the city are responsible for enforcing the emergency order and are subject to penalties. As such, businesses must require all employees to wear a face covering at all times and post a notice in a visible location informing patrons of the face mask policy.

City leaders will discuss the measure during a first reading on Tuesday.