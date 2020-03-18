City of Georgetown declares state of emergency,temporarily suspend penalties for utility non-payment

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The City of Georgetown has declared a state of emergency and says they will temporarily suspend penalties for not paying utilities, the city says in a press release.

The city also says they will suspend assessing penalties for not paying utilities from Wednesday until April 30. “This does not mean that the City will waive payments for the consumption of water, electricity, sewer, stormwater, and trash pickup services.”

The city recommends customer to continue paying their bills on time, so the city can “continue providing an acceptable level of services during this emergency situation.” Payment will be accepted in the following ways:

Over the phone at 843-545-4007 or 843-545-4048.

Online with debit/credit card at www.georgetownsc.gov

The drive-through window or the drop off box at city hall

by mail (PO Box 939, Georgetown, SC 29442)

The city also says they won’t issue permits for public events of more than 10 people, per recommendations from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

