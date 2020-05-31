City of North Charleston enacts curfew starting Sunday at 6pm through Monday at 6am

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston has enacted a curfew effective Sunday at 6:00 p.m. until Monday at 6:00 a.m.

While the city says they do not expect any problems, they are asking businesses to voluntarily close at 5:00 p.m.

“We hold the right of protest to be self-evident, and we wholeheartedly welcome peaceful demonstrations. However, civil unrest and acts of violence will not be tolerated in the City of North Charleston,” the city said.

Chief Reggie Burgess has strategically deployed the North Charleston Police Department throughout the city to closely monitor and expedite a swift response should it be necessary.