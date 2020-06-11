City of North Charleston holds a public hearing for 10-Year Plan

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)–The City of North Charleston is looking toward the future.

Residents can weigh-in on the 10-year comprehensive plan called “PRIME North Charleston” at a public hearing on Thursday evening.

The plan looks at transportation, population, housing, and land use.

City leaders will use it when making decisions.

The goal is to improve commutes, neighborhoods, community gathering spaces, and offer more employment opportunities for residents.

City leaders are using four guiding principles in the “PRIME North Charleston” plan:

livability and quality of life

sustainable growth and resiliency

economic opportunity

mobility and connectivity

The Pubic Hearing is at 7:00 P.M. in Council Chambers, Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane, North Charleston.

For more information on the “PRIME North CHarleston” 10-Year Comprehensive Plan, click here.