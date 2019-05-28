City of North Charleston opens temporary cooling shelters

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston is offering residents a chance to find reprieve from the record-breaking heat.

The city has opened four cooling shelters this week because of that record-breaking heat.

“It is unusually hot for this time of the year and a lot of our people need to remember they don’t need to stay out in this heat any more than you have to,” said Mayor Keith Summey.

Shelters include:

Armory Park Community Center – 5000 Lackawanna Blvd

Felix Pinckney Community Center – 4790 Hassell Ave

Gethsemani Community Center – 2449 Beacon St

Midland Park Community Center – 2429 Midland Park Rd

North Charleston leaders say the shelters will be open each day – Wednesday through Friday – from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.