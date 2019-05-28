City of North Charleston opens temporary cooling shelters

by: Tim Renaud

Posted:
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) The City of North Charleston is offering residents a chance to find reprieve from the record-breaking heat.

The city has opened four cooling shelters this week because of that record-breaking heat.

“It is unusually hot for this time of the year and a lot of our people need to remember they don’t need to stay out in this heat any more than you have to,” said Mayor Keith Summey.

Shelters include:

  • Armory Park Community Center 5000 Lackawanna Blvd
  • Felix Pinckney Community Center 4790 Hassell Ave
  • Gethsemani Community Center 2449 Beacon St
  • Midland Park Community Center 2429 Midland Park Rd

North Charleston leaders say the shelters will be open each day Wednesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

