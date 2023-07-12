CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city leaders are taking action to address and prevent auto-pedestrian crashes through an effort aimed at enhancing pedestrian safety.

The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) has treated more than 900 patients for auto-pedestrian injuries over the past five years, according to Ashley Hink, a trauma, burn, and critical care surgeon at the hospital.

“In Charleston County alone, 633, well over half of those are pedestrians that have been hit by cars. Most of those injuries are considered moderate to very severe and 7% of these individuals die,” said Hink.

Lieutenant Sean Engles with Charleston Police Department’s Traffic Unit said there are areas around Charleston where these accidents are more prevalent. One of those places is the Septima P. Clark Parkway — better known as the Crosstown.

“The Crosstown and the Fielding Connector … that area has especially in this past year, been a hot spot for us unfortunately,” said Lt. Engles.

The Charleston Police Department said a majority of these auto-pedestrian crashes have happened either outside of areas where people can cross the street, at an unsafe time to cross, or during the evening when it is darker outside.

City leaders are now working to address the issue through the “Heads Up” campaign. It’s a partnership between the Charleston Police Department, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority, and the College of Charleston.

Charleston City Council Member Mike Seekings said the campaign will help address these issues with simple steps for drivers and pedestrians.

“When you’re out there walking in the community keep your head up right keep your head up. Don’t text and walk across intersections, don’t text and drive,” said Seekings.

In addition to the Heads Up campaign, Seekings said the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is also working to improve the King and Meeting street corridors with what the councilman called “micro-projects.”

“It’s simple stuff but so effective. Repainting crosswalks, calming traffic on King Street, and putting bike lanes on St. Phillips Street, two ways. All those things are coming and going to make the city much safer,” he explained.

Seekings said the city council is expected to hold a vote to give the mayor an agreement to sign that focuses on these micro-projects, that’s happening at a City Council meeting next Tuesday.

