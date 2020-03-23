City officials to monitor, enforce social distancing in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is advising residents to expect “an increased city presence to ensure proper social distancing is taking place.”

While the city has allowed parks to remain open for “responsible use,” social distancing orders still apply.

The advisory comes after a Monday afternoon briefing during which Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2020-13, directing law enforcement to disperse gatherings of three people or more that “pose a risk to the public’s safety.”

Additionally, the City of Charleston clarified the amended trash pickup schedule:

“Green garbage bins of household waste will be picked up as normal. Yard debris and bulk items such as furniture, appliances, bedding and other large objects will not be collected this week. “