City to complete demolition of homes in the Church Creek Drainage Basin

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The next round of demolition will begin Wednesday for more than 30 homes in the City of Charleston.

The city and FEMA previously bought 32 townhomes in the Church Creek Drainage Basin – or Shadowmoss Plantation – after they flooded four separate times in three years,

The first round of demolition for homes and condos in that area began back in May of this year.

Earlier this year, the city’s planning director, Jacob Lindsay said: “The City is taking unprecedented steps to help address flooding throughout the City of Charleston, but specifically this area of Shadowmoss in the Bridge Pointe subdivision. The city is engaged in buyouts and demolitions of the most damaged properties.”

Once torn down, the land where Bridge Pointe Townhomes currently stand will become a greenspace and never see housing development again.

“When the City takes this new step of purchasing and demolishing properties that are repeatedly flooding, it will never be used for building again. These properties will become park space, public space, and will be used for green space purposes,” Lindsey said.