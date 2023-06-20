CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city leaders on Tuesday are expected to discuss development proposals for the site of a former grocery store in the West Ashley community.

The redevelopment of Sumar Street – where a Piggly Wiggly grocery store once stood until it was demolished and sold back in 2017 – has been a topic of conversation for years.

Members of the Charleston Ways and Means Committee will now consider three options for the space.

The city has laid out a plan on how to turn the location into a “gateway” for the city, specifically the West Ashley area, and revealed those plans to the public earlier this month.

Leaders say years of work have gone into the proposal and believe it meets the high expectations of people across the community. The goal is for this place to be something that everyone can enjoy and could serve as a welcome mat to West Ashley.

But the project still has many hurdles to overcome.

Still, city leaders say the project is a pivotal investment and will help the West Ashley community.

“Providing these types of amenities is a call to action that I think the folks in West Ashley are looking for- something they deserve, something they have been demanding to have,” said Councilman Peter Shahid, chairman of the West Ashley Revitalization Commission.

“It’s going to show that this isn’t just a corridor to drive through. This is an area that the community loves. That it is a spot to go to and stay and linger and bring families, bring friends, and enjoy what West Ashley has to offer,” said Eric Pohlman, Planning and Sustainability, West Ashley.

The development construction is expected to cost $45 million. Project managers hope to get started next year.

Charleston’s Ways and Means Committee meeting is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. inside council chambers.