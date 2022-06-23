CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – New renderings were unveiled Thursday for a planned memorial at the site of the deadly June 2007 Sofa Super Store fire that claimed the lives of nine Charleston firefighters.

The city has long promised to improve the park which is located off Savannah Highway in West Ashley. Currently, the memorial site consists of a pathway that leads to a flagpole and plaque in the center of the park. It also includes nine markers that represent the location of each fallen firefighter.

The Fire & Iron Motorcycle Club, Station 28, later initiated a project to place engraved bricks at the park. The bricks were meant to replace the gravel pathway.

Charleston Fire Department Station 11, which honors the fallen, was recently built and opened on land adjacent to the park.

Near fire station 11, the new plans include an overlook terrace with nine donor-brick paver bands that extend from adjacent windows. It will also have firefighter memorial interpretive panels and a terrace retaining wall with a railing.

At the center of the park will sit the current flagpole, a fallen hero monument, planted floral bed and a bench. The memorial park will also include a footbridge and canopy trees.

Memorial Ground Improvements, Firefighter Memorial, courtesy City of Charleston

A city spokesman told News 2 they worked with the family and the fire department to develop a vision for the memorial site. The city said it is looking forward to moving forward with the project.

A fire broke out at the furniture store off Savannah Highway on the evening of June 18, 2007 – the blaze caused the roof to collapse leaving nine firefighters trapped inside.

Among those killed included Brandon Thompson, Brad Baity, Louis Mulkey, Mark Kelsey, Mike Benke, William Hutchinson, Melvin Champaign, Michael French, and Earl Drayton.

The public is welcome to visit the current park during daylight hours, according to the city.