NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A civil rights lawsuit has been filed against a former North Charleston officer stemming from a July 5, 2022, crash that left a 24-year-old woman dead.

According to the Spann Wilder Law Firm, a jury found former NCPD officer Jeremy Kraft guilty of driving too fast for conditions when he collided with Raudnesia Waring at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Scarsdale Avenue while driving an unmarked Dodge Charger.

Waring died at the scene. NCPD said Kraft was en route to a reported shooting on West Montague Avenue on the afternoon of July 5. He was charged with by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

“As we have continued to investigate this matter over the past year, it became evident that the matter at hand was far greater than just a single automobile accident,” said Attorney Tiffany Spann-Wilder.

Attorneys said that as a community, “we all have a stake in the shaping of police pursuit policies; we share the roadways, and no citizen should perish at the hands of those sworn to protect and serve.”

The City of North Charleston, North Charleston Police Department, Mayor Keith Summey, former Police Chief Reggie Burgess, and Kraft’s partner, Officer Jordan Williamson, are also named in the lawsuit.

News 2 reached out to the City of North Charleston and the North Charleston Police Department for comment. We are told they do not comment on pending litigation.