Class action lawsuit filed against Diocese of Charleston regarding locker room windows at Bishop England

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A $300 million class action lawsuit has been filed against the Diocese of Charleston related to windows that were installed in locker rooms at Bishop England.

Attorneys representing the case held a press conference in Mount Pleasant on Thursday.

According to the lawsuit, the windows, installed in 1998, were intended to be “viewing portals” to see the locker rooms.

But video of naked students was discovered on a school computer back in May of 2019, and the lawsuit states the school’s sports information director made the videos.

The goal of the lawsuit is to reimburse students for their tuition.

Attorneys who are leading the case say the students have been dealing with this for over 20 years.

