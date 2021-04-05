Class action lawsuit filed against Roper St. Francis Healthcare over data breach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A lawsuit has been filed against Roper St. Francis alleging a breach of private patient data, including financial and medical information, was compromised.

The lawsuit states the data breach happened last year between October 14th and 29th; it alleges that “negligent acts and omissions” led to a breach of private patient data, including financial and medical information.

It also states Roper St. Francis Healthcare has had a history of data breaches dating back to 2019.

“At all relevant times, Roper knew the data it stored was vulnerable to cyberattack based upon these repeated and ongoing data breaches,” the lawsuit claims. “Specifically, Roper St. Francis had three previous hacking incidents before the one complained of herein: (a) The first reported on January 29, 2019 that effected 35,253 people; (b) The second reported on September 3, 2020 that affected 6,000 people; and (c) The third reported on September 8, 2020 that effected 92,963 people.”

The two incidents noted on September 3rd and September 8th stemmed from a data breach involving Blackbaud.

The company informed Roper St. Francis Healthcare that an unauthorized party had gained access to Blackbaud’s systems between Feb. 7 and May 20.

“We merely seek to hold Roper accountable for its continued negligent actions in allowing these preventable data breaches from happening and to compensate current and former patients for the harm inflicted,” said Attorney Brent Halversen. “We seek to provide all patients whose private data was compromised credit monitoring services as partial compensation for the harm each has suffered, not just the hand full that Roper thinks are the worst cases.”

The Richter Firm, The Solomon Law Group, Slotchiver & Slotchiver, LLC and Brent Souther Halversen, LLC are part of the class action lawsuit, which was filed March 24th in the ninth judicial circuit for Charleston County.

The lawsuit seeks:

1. Plaintiff and Class members be awarded economic and non-economic damages

2. Plaintiff and the Class members compensatory, consequential and actual damages in an amount to be proven at trial;

3. Plaintiff and the Class members statutory and injunctive relief;

4. Plaintiff and the Class members seek punitive damages in an amount to be proven at trial;

5. Plaintiff and the Class members prejudgment interest, costs, and reasonable attorneys’ fees.

News 2 reached out to Roper St. Francis Healthcare for a statement. We are waiting to hear back.