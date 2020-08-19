Cadets begin in-person classes at The Citadel on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Wednesday marks the first day of classes for The Citadel.

Several safety measures are being taken to limit population density on campus and reduce the risk of transmission.

This year, The Citadel will have a hybrid class structure meaning that each class is divided into two groups who will rotate between attending in-person and remote learning.

Other safety measures include,

Social distancing in the mess hall with only 6 cadets per table and assigned dining times.

Visiting another cadets room or barracks is prohibited without permission.

Cadets will be issued a thermometer and required to check their temperature twice a day.

We’re told all cadets must test negative before returning to class.

Students that weren’t tested at home will get the COVID-19 test at the college.

“We test them upon arrival so that we reduce the possibility of someone coming here with Covid. Just the number of people that have it out in public right now, you are going to end up with a small number of cases, but the key is to isolate them and get them the treatment that they need.” Col. John Dorrian, The Citadel

You can track the number of Covid-19 cases on campus on the citadel’s website, click here.

Right now, there are currently 15 people infected.