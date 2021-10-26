Clear Bag Policy in place for Coastal Carolina Fair: What you can and cannot bring to the fairgrounds

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A clear bag policy will be in place for the 2021 Coastal Carolina Fair.

The Exchange Park is implementing a new bag policy for all ticketed events which will limit the size and type of bags that can be brought into the park.

Organizers say the move is to provide a safer environment for those who will attend this year’s fair and expedite guest entry into the fairgrounds.

Approved items include clear bags: plastic, vinyl, or PVC that do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”. Small clutch or wallets no larger than 6.5” x 4.5” can be carried separately.

Special assistance, ADA and medical bag access will be available at any security entrance.

Items prohibited include backpacks, purses, camera bags, drawstring bags, and totes. You should also not bring computers, selfie sticks, animals, video cameras, outside food and drinks, weapons, and noisemakers into the fairgrounds.

“The clear bag policy affects the type and size of the bags permitted onto the grounds — not the items (keys, makeup, combs, smartphones, wallets, and credit cards) that you would normally bring to an event,” fair organizers said.

Guests can still carry these items in their pockets. Those attending will be allowed to openly carry a blanket or jacket into the fairgrounds, but they will be subject to search.

The Coastal Carolina Fair opens its gates Thursday, October 28th through November 7th.

To learn more about the clear bag policy, please click here.