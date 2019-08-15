Clements Ferry projects hits major milestone, barrels to be removed Thursday

Berkeley County, SC – The South Carolina Department of Transportation Phase I of the Clements Ferry Road widening project was completed three months ahead of schedule, according to Robert Kudelka, with the SCDOT.

SCDOT and Berkeley County have completed Phase I of the Clements Ferry Road widening project from just north of I-526 to Jack Primus Road.

The project was set for completion November 30, 2019,

Crews will be removing barrels and opening up the additional lanes to traffic on Thursday August 15, 2019.