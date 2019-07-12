Clements Ferry Rd. reopens to traffic after a contractor struck, damaged a natural gas line

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Clements Ferry Road has reopened to traffic after a contractor struck and damaged a natural gas line on Friday.

Charleston Police say the gas leak in the 2300 block of Clements Ferry Road caused major traffic delays after the roadway was closed to just one travel lane as crews worked to repair a natural gas leak to a meter.

Dominion Energy tells us a third-party contractor digging in the area struck and damaged a natural gas line.

They are on scene with Utility Quest worked to repair the line. The work as completed at 12:00 p.m.

