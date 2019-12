MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – On Saturday, fans from both teams watched the big game between Clemson and South Carolina together.

Tigers and Gamecocks fans alike told news 2 that they find it refreshing that they can enjoy the game without conflict.

Fans say that the side you support can depend on the school you went to, or influence coming from the household you grew up in.

Win or lose, fans say the game brought them together, calling it the super bowl of college football in the palmetto state.