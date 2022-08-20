CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Friends of a woman whose remains were discovered in a river near James Island last week said they are “absolutely devastated” by the news.

Megan Rich was last seen on August 12 on James Island. Her body was found nearly a week later.

“We were all praying that she would be found,” her friend, who chose not to be identified, said. “You know, sadness on one hand and relief on the other. It’s very bittersweet.”

The friend recalled Rich as being a great person and friend ever since they met nineteen years ago.

“If you ever wanted to do anything from, ‘will you ride with me to the gas station?’ to ‘do you want to go on a last-minute trip to California?’ Megan would always say yes. She was always down,” he said.

But he claimed that Rich lost touch with many of her longtime friends after she began dating a man named Brian Baker.

“I can tell you that the impression we had of him was not good,” he noted, describing her relationship with Baker as chaotic.

“It was like all of a sudden, there’s this guy, and she’s got a baby, and then there was a custody dispute. It’s kind of been a whirlwind.”

Police charged Baker with obstruction of justice last week after they said he provided false information to mislead investigations in their search for Rich.

Baker bonded out later that evening and was found dead shortly after from what Charleston Police are calling an “apparent suicide.”

Rich’s friend says it’s still difficult to process that his dear friend is gone.

“There isn’t another feeling like this and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone,” he said.

Both Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say this investigation is still ongoing.