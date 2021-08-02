Closet of Hope is collecting clothes for local foster children

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville nonprofit organization, Closet of Hope, is making a difference in the lives of children in need.

A storage unit in Sangaree is being used to help children who find themselves in DSS custody.

“Closet of Hope was started by an amazing foster mom named Kelly Green; she and her husband are one of the best foster parents that I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing,” Alyssa Blitch, treasurer, The Closet of Hope.

She realized many foster children only have the clothes on their backs.

They began donating clothes and accepting donations – from that became The Closet of Hope, a non-profit organization that helps meet that need through several climate-controlled storage units at Storage King off 17-A.

“I’ve been a foster parent in the Lowcountry for almost three years,” said Alyssa. “People look at me and I know I’m very young. I’m only 25. And my goal was to help other kids. My husband didn’t have the greatest childhood growing up, so our mission always was to give kids what we needed when we were younger.”

Alyssa and her husband are using Closet of Hope to provide for kids in need all over the Lowcountry.

“They feel so alone. At this moment they have lost not only their parents but oftentimes kids don’t have their neighborhood friends anymore. They’re pulled out of school, don’t have their favorite teacher anymore, their best friend, they have nobody.”

The organization needs volunteers during nights and needs a variety of donations like clothes, diapers, and other supplies. They also need financial donations.

Alyssa says giving kids what they need is important. “It’s everything. The difference in having a good foster parent and a bad one is the difference in a child’s life. Some children spend years in foster care. My daughter, the one I’m in the process of adopting, has been in foster care for three years and she’s turning 17 next month, and coming to us changed her entire life and the course of her life.”

To learn more or make a donation please visit: