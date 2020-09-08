Closet of Hope seeks volunteers to provide necessities to foster children

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Closet of Hope is a nonprofit that donates clothes and other basic necessities to foster families here in the Lowcountry.

It began in February 2020 after the founding members started to notice just how many kids were in need.

“We could instantly start seeing the need that’s there. Whenever kids come in they have nothing and you can imagine trying to buy a small person an entire wardrobe basically like how are they going to go to school? How are they going to be able to do their extracurriculars if they don’t have those clothes to be able to participate,” said Alyssa Blitch, community outreach manager for Closet of Hope.

Alyssa said the organization helps provide the immediate need of clothes and other building resources to children in foster care, who are adopted, or under kinship or guardianship.

They are all about building confidence in young children so that they can feel comfortable going to school and participating in extracurricular activities.

Alyssa said they started off with just 50 pieces of clothes in a room and now have been able to serve over 100 families with tens of thousands of clothes.

However, with the larger increase of clothes, this means they need more help from the community.

“So volunteers are always a huge help for us. From the community, we’re doing lots of fundraising right now, so that we can get into a nice big building so get away from storage units that way kids can come in and have the whole shopping experience to help build that self confidence.” Alyssa Blitch

There are more ways you can help them besides just simply being a volunteer.

“…by continuing to spread the word on foster care. If they can help us organizing donations. They can help spread our fundraising events and just be a part of that,” said Alyssa.

Click here to view Closet of Hope’s upcoming events.

If you would like to donate, go to the organization’s fundraiser page.