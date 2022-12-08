CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Closing arguments are set to begin Thursday morning for a man accused in a deadly August 2019 shooting on Hanover Street.

Shannon Johnson, 18 at the time of his arrest, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after police said he shot a 41-year-old man following a brief verbal altercation.

The victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina where he later died.

U.S. Marshals arrested Johnson two days after the deadly shooting.

Johnson has been on trial for that crime this week. Closing arguments are expected Thursday.