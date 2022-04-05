CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Numerous cancellations, delays, and closings have been announced ahead of Tuesday’s expected severe weather.

Forecasters say a line of strong severe storms will impact much of the Lowcountry Tuesday afternoon through the evening hours — bringing with it strong gusty winds and the risk for an isolated tornado and hail.

School districts and some colleges were among the first to announce early dismissals and cancellation of after-school activities and athletics. You can see a full list by clicking here.

The City of Goose Creek is canceling all recreation activated scheduled at 4:00 p.m. or later. That includes fitness and gymnastic classes, and all athletic practices and games. The city’s recreation complex will close at 4:00 p.m.

Crowfield Golf Club will close the golf course, driving range, and putting green by 5:00 p.m.. and the clubhouse will close at 6:00 p.m.

The Charleston County Public Library will close all branches at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. All book drops/material returns will stay open. The branches are slated to reopen on Wednesday.

Dorchester County Convenience sites will close at 5:00 p.m.

Charleston Animal Society will close to visitors at 3: 00 p.m.

Colleton County Government offices will close at 3:00 p.m.; Tuesday night’s council meeting has been canceled.

City of Charleston recreation facilities will close at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.