Clothing and apparel company to build distribution facility in Kingstree, create 116 new jobs

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A clothing and apparel company will bring more than 100 new jobs to the Kingstree area when it establishes operations in Williamsburg County.

Citadel Brands LLC, which specializes in promotional clothing and apparel, will be located on North Williamsburg County Highway. It’s a move officials say will increase distribution capacity and promote future growth for new products and brands.

“Citadel Brands LLC is extremely excited to be moving our wholesale distribution company to Williamsburg County, located in the Lowcountry of South Carolina. Being a native of Kingstree brings me great joy in providing opportunity to longtime residents,” said Citadel Brands LLC COO Greg Brown.

Brown said the infrastructure in the area will provide ease of transportation to their newly constructed warehouse and “additional possibilities with the movement of our products across the United States.”

“We are looking forward to working with the county on finding employees who are excited about being a part of a growing company with long-term goals firmly in place,” he said.

The $7.5 million investment will create 116 new jobs. Those interested in applying should email jobs@citadelbrands.com

“South Carolina is constantly working to bring investments and jobs to all areas of our state, but it’s always exciting to see a company invest in one of South Carolina’s rural areas. We celebrate Citadel Brands LLC’s decision to locate in Williamsburg County and create more than 100 new jobs in the area,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

The Kingstree facility is expected to be operational in June 2022.