Coast Guard crews rescue four from disabled boat off Charleston coast

Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Connally and Fireman Jackson Tucker stand tow watch of a 20-foot boat with four people aboard 9 miles east of Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 22, 2021. The 20-foot boat was not equipped with radio communication onboard and waved down a good Samaritan to contact the Coast Guard for assistance. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Four people were rescued Thursday after their boat became disabled about nine miles off the Charleston coast.

A crew from Coast Guard Station Charleston arrived and towed the disabled vessel, along with the four boaters, to Remley’s Point boat ramp in Mount Pleasant.

“No medical concerns were reported,” said officials with the U.S. Coast Guard.

A good Samaritan from the Sugar Magnolia radioed to Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders around 1:00 p.m. to alert them about the 40-foot vessel being disabled, and that they had no communication equipment.

“Having a VHF-FM radio is a very important form of communication to call the Coast Guard or other mariners in case you are in distress on the water,” said Petty Officer 2nd James Sokol, Station Charleston boarding officer. “It’s always important to check your boat, engine, and safety equipment when going on the water and have a float plan in place.”