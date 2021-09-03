Coast Guard crews rescue two men after their boat catches fire, takes on water off Charleston coast

The 45-foot fishing vessel, Strictly Business, caught fire and was taking on water 9 miles east of Bulls Bay in the Atlantic Ocean, Sept. 3, 2021. Courtesy : U.S. Coast Guard District 7

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were saved after their boat caught fire and began taking on water just miles off the coast of Bulls Bay early Friday morning.

The captain of the vessel, named Strictly Business, called for assistance just after 4:00 a.m., saying his 45-foot fishing boat was on fire and taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

They say the captain activated his Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon and switched to his satellite phone after losing communication on his VHF radio.

Rescue crew took the men to Coast Guard Station Charleston where EMS treated them on the scene.

“Everyone involved is extremely thankful a worst-case scenario turned out to be a successful mission thanks to the mariners being well prepared and the quick response of our boat crew from Station Charleston,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Bradley Derflinger, command center supervisor, Sector Charleston. “The Coast Guard urges all mariners to outfit their vessel with an abundance of safety and communication equipment because it could very well save you or a family member’s life.”