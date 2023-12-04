NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Calhoun arrived Sunday at its new homeport in North Charleston after supporting missions throughout the agency’s seventh and eighth districts.

The Coast Guard accepted delivery of the new cutter on Oct. 13, after an initial christening ceremony in Pascagoula, Mississippi back in June of 2022.

Crew began deploying to Pascagoula in March 2023. After a 37-day post-delivery period, Calhoun supported the Coast Guard’s Eighth District in response to an oil discharge approximately 20 miles northeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River in the Gulf of Mexico.

Calhoun stayed on scene for 48 hours, providing key offshore command and control capability to the multi-agency response.

Officials say Calhoun is the fourth Legend-class NSC to be homeported in North Charleston, joining Coast Guard Cutters Hamilton (WMSL 753), James (WMSL 754), and Stone (WMSL 758).

“Our crew members have more than earned their time back home,” said Capt. Timothy Sommella, commanding officer of Calhoun. “Most of our crew has surged the past 18 months in support of other Coast Guard units to meet global commitments. The most recent deployment of over 120 days to the Gulf Coast for the cutter’s delivery and acceptance was particularly challenging but tremendously satisfying.”

“It is a privilege to be a part of such an amazing team of professionals,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Aaron Deluca, Calhoun’s command senior enlisted leader. “Having completed the challenges of acceptance, training, and sailing one of the most technologically advanced assets in the Coast Guard, I am excited to bring cutter Calhoun to its homeport and the community of Charleston.”

Calhoun is named to honor the first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard, Charles L. Calhoun, who was from Ocean City, Maryland.

During Calhoun’s tenure, he was responsible for improving and developing many of the Coast Guard’s administrative and people-focused programs, resulting in better communications and retention efforts within the enlisted community.

Calhoun is the newest 418-foot, Legend-class cutter to join the Coast Guard fleet. The cutter’s primary missions are counterdrug operations, migrant interdiction, living marine resources, defense readiness, and command and control in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations worldwide and here at home.