FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Coast Guard and a good Samaritan rescued two people from a capsized boat off the coast of Folly Beach on Saturday.

Officials say a 45-foot Coast Guard boat rescued one person and the sailing vessel rescued the other from the water.