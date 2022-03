CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was airlifted from a cruise ship off near the Charleston coast early Tuesday morning.

U.S. Coast Guard crews said a helicopter crew from Air Station Savannah medevaced a 72-year-old woman and a nurse from the Carnival Sunshine about 15 miles southeast of Charleston.

A reason for the medevac was not provided, nor was the woman’s condition.

