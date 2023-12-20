CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew rescued two men 34 miles off the coast of Charleston on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard Charleston sector reported they received a mayday call from the 30-foot fishing vessel at 10:30 p.m. saying the ship was sinking.

A Coast Guard Station Charleston boat crew assisted in rescuing the two men. The pair were taken to the Medical University of South Carolina, said the Coast Guard.

“This case and its favorable outcome is a testament of the diligence and training of our Sector Charleston watchstanders and Air Station Savannah aircrews,” said Lt. Michael Allen, Coast Guard Sector Charleston search and rescue mission coordinator. “The mariners were able to provide us with a chance to find them by using their marine grade radio, and we utilized our search and rescue technology to pinpoint their last known location that was provided to our aircrew.”

Weather conditions at the time of the rescue were reportedly 17-knot winds with 5 to 6-foot seas.