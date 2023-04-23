CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Coast Guard rescued six men after a boater radioed for help Sunday morning in the Atlantic Ocean.
According to the Coast Guard, crews responded to a radio channel report that a boat 15 miles offshore began taking on water.
USCG Sector Charleston and an Air Station Savannah aircrew were dispatched to the scene at 6:37 a.m.
Upon arrival, crews deployed a crewmember and dewatering pump that kept the 39-foot boat afloat until it moored at the Safe Harbor City Boatyard.
All six boaters were rescued and no medical concerns were reported.
“The mariners were prepared by having a VHF-FM radio onboard to provide us an exact location to find them,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Frank Marrano, Coast Guard Station Charleston said.