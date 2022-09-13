CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Do you want to learn more about the U.S. Coast Guard and its mission to protect our coast?

Members of the public will have a rare opportunity to tour the local Coast Guard station and see its resources during an open house scheduled for later this month.

Those attending can learn more about the agency’s mission and roles, and even talk with members to hear what life is like serving with the Coast Guard.

A live helicopter and rescue swimmer demonstration will take place the morning of the event.

The U.S. Coast Guard Charleston’s open house is scheduled for Saturday, September 24th from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at its downtown Charleston office (196 Tradd Street).

You are asked to RSVP by emailing rocharleston@uscg.mil