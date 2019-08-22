Coast Guard to suspend search for missing Florida boaters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coast Guard is suspending its search for two Florida firefighters just a day after they narrowed the search to the Charleston and Savannah coastline.

The men were last seen Friday while leaving Port Canaveral on a fishing trip.

Teams have been searching for any sign of Brian McCluney, Justin Walker, and their 24-foot boat.

A commander said Thursday will be the last day of active searching for the two men.

“In meeting with our partners, meeting with the families, and other search assets, I have made the extremely difficult decision today…we will suspend the active search tonight at sundown “

Mark Vlaun, U.S. Coast Guard Commander

The Coast Guard has been using three aircraft and three ships in the search, along with partners from other agencies.

Officials believe the firefighters’ boat could be as far north as New England based on currents.