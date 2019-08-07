Coast Guard: Tour boat disabled in Charleston Harbor with passengers on-board

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The US Coast Guard in Charleston has confirmed they are overseeing operations related to a disabled tour boat in Charleston Harbor.

The vessel was disabled near Fort Sumter with 174 passengers on board Wednesday afternoon.

Charleston Fire-Rescue, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, SCDNR are all on scene working the incident.

We are told crews are working to transfer those passengers to another vessel.

