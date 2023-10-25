LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the most widely attended fall events in the tri-county area returns to the Ladson Fairgrounds this week.

The Coastal Carolina Fair begins Thursday, Oct. 26, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9850 Highway 78 in Ladson.

The annual event boasts a large schedule of entertainment, exhibits, games, rides and plenty of delicious food and snacks.

Tickets for the Fair

Several price bargains are running throughout the duration of the fair Oct. 26. – Nov. 5.

The deals begin on opening day, Thursday, with Circle K’s Bring a Friend free day. One friend will gain free admission when entering with a person who bought a Circle K Admission ticket.

On Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, all current and former first responders, including 911 dispatch officers from Berkeley County, Charleston County, and Dorchester County Consolidated Dispatch, are given free entry along with one guest. This deal also applies to all veterans, active duty, reservists, and retired military members.

2-Fer Tuesday, Oct. 31, everyone purchasing one wristband at the gate or Reithoffer Midway Booth will get a free second wristband.

Wednesday, Nov. 1, is Senior Citizens Day! All seniors aged 55 and up will get $5 admission alongside free caregiver admission. A special senior program also runs from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2, if you purchase a Circle K admission ticket, you get one free friend admission.

For regular ticket pricing details, visit: https://www.coastalcarolinafair.org/p/tickets–deals

Food

When it comes to fair food, the Coastal Carolina Fair is not in short supply of options. This year, you will see traditional fair favorites such as elephant ears, seafood baskets, steak on a stick, and more.

In addition, over 15 new food options have been added to the various fair food trucks, including options like pickle donuts, fried banana pudding, fried strawberry cheesecake, Mexican corn, and politician fries – which will consist of fries drowned in cheese and topped with fried baloney – and a build your own baked potato stand.

To find all the new food items, type in NEW on the fair map: https://viewer.mapme.com/2023-coastal-carolina-fair-map

Entertainment

All entertainment is free after purchasing admission to the fair and will be in several locations, including the Lakefront Stage, Midway Beer Garden, Gazebo Stage, Parkway Stage, and more.

Some entertainment highlights include a daily petting zoo at the Gate 2 lawn, a goat fashion show at 1 p.m. on Oct. 28 in the arena area, a performance by the SoCal punk band Lit at 8 p.m., Lakefront Stage on Oct. 28, and the annual visit from the American Bull Riders tour Oct. 30 – Nov. 2 at 7:00 p.m. in the arena area.

For a complete entertainment line-up, visit: https://www.coastalcarolinafair.org/events/entertainment

Rides

For the 2023 Coastal Carolina Fair, visitors will see the return of several ride favorites, such as the Sky Ride, Ferris Wheel, and Kiddie Land rides. Seven new fun-filled rides will be set up in the Exchange Park for 2023, which are the Brute, Super Shot, Cliff Hanger, Funnel Force, Rockstar, and New York, New York.

This year, the Coastal Carolina Fair will be enforcing a clear bag policy for all visitors where all items in a bag must be visible. The fair will be open to guests at the following times:

Monday: Friday: 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.