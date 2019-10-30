Coastal Carolina Fair kicks off Thursday in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thrill rides, games, family-friendly competition and food arrives this week when the Coastal Carolina Fair kicks off in Ladson!

New and fan-favorite thrill rides, delicious food and great entertainment will be available for fair-goers beginning Thursday, October 31st until Sunday, November 10th.

Fair Hours: Monday – Thursday: 3 PM to 9 PM; Friday: 3 PM to 10 PM; Saturday: 10 AM to 10 PM and Sunday: 12 PM  to 9 PM.

Purchase tickets online at coastalcarolinafair.org or at local Circle K stores or at the gate.

