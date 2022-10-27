LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Online ticketing for the Coastal Carolina Fair has been suspended due to reported fraudulent activity, officials say

According to fair officials, the fraudulent activity was detected Wednesday, prompting the suspension of online sales until further notice and the voiding of fraudulent sales to protect patrons.

Stolen credit card information was used to purchase tickets to then be sold online.

Currently, tickets can only be purchased on the fairgrounds or at Circle K stores.

Officials are working on getting the website back up.