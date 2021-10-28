Coastal Carolina Fair opens Thursday with new safety measures in place

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coastal Carolina Fair is set to open for its 64th year Thursday with a few new safety measures in place.

The fair was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But organizers say all the highlights – rides, food, exhibits, and animals – will be part of their “return to fun” plan when the fair opens on October 28th.

Leaders with the Exchange Park, who organizes the annual event, say they have taken several precautions to keep attendees safe during this year’s event, including adding more hand sanitizer stations, utilizing plastic dividers, and going cashless.

A clear bag policy is also being implemented at the fairgrounds. The goal is to provide a safer environment at the fair and expedite guest entry into the fairgrounds.

Approved items include clear bags: plastic, vinyl, or PVC that do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”. Small clutch or wallets no larger than 6.5” x 4.5” can be carried separately.

Special assistance, ADA, and medical bag access will be available at any security entrance.

Although the announcement was delayed, the Coastal Carolina Fair shared a list of nearly a dozen musical acts scheduled to take center stage at this year’s event.

You can purchase tickets to the fair at any area Circle K retailer or on the fair’s official website.

The Coastal Carolina Fair will operate through Sunday, November 7th. Gates open at 3:00 p.m. on weekdays, 10:00 a.m. Saturdays, and 12:00 p.m. Sundays. It closes each night at 9:00 p.m., except for Friday and Saturday nights when it stays open an hour later.