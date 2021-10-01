Coastal Carolina Fair organizers encourage guests to purchase tickets in advance

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coastal Carolina Fair returns to the Ladson fairgrounds later this month.

Organizers encourage guests to purchase their tickets early to avoid a price increase on admission and rides once the fair begins.

The fair, which was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, is set to return from October 28th through November 7th.

Advance tickets for the fair went on sale Friday, October 1st, and offer deals for those who purchase online or at area Circle K convenience stores.

Adult admission (ages 13 and up) cost $10, child admission (ages 6 – 12) cost $6, Children ages 5 and under are free and wristband ticket for all ages cost $23 through October 27th.

Remember: an admission ticket does not include rides, food, games, or the extreme zone.

Ticket prices increase on the first day of the Coastal Carolina Fair. Click here to purchase them online.