Coastal Carolina Fair organizers warn about purchasing fraudulent tickets

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Organizers with the Coastal Carolina Fair are warning people about purchasing fraudulent tickets for this year’s event.

Tickets are being sold in advance at area Circle K convenience stores and on the fair’s official website.

Organizers say valid tickets to the fair can only be purchased from these locations – any purchased elsewhere are likely fake.

“Upgraded ticket scanners at the gates will allow us to reject fraudulent tickets,” organizers said. “Please don’t fall victim to unscrupulous individuals. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is!”

You are asked to report any suspicious ticket sales to them at info@coastalcarolinafair.org.

Advance tickets for the fair went on sale October 1st and include deals for those who purchase online or at area Circle K convenience stores.

Adult admission (ages 13 and up) cost $10, child admission (ages 6 – 12) cost $6, Children ages 5 and under are free and wristband ticket for all ages cost $23 through October 27th.

Remember: an admission ticket does not include rides, food, games, or the extreme zone.

Ticket prices increase on the first day of the Coastal Carolina Fair. Click here to purchase them online.