Coastal Carolina Fair president shares remarks on decision to cancel this year’s fair

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coastal Carolina Fair is a Lowcountry institution in the fall. But the annual tradition will not take place this year because of the ongoing pandemic.

The fair’s board of directors made the decision not to hold the fair out of an abundance of caution for the health and wellbeing of the community, volunteers, and staff members.

“How are you gonna keep your volunteers safe from the coronavirus? We’ve got an obligation to our employees, volunteers, the public, to the carnival workers, to the vendors, to exhibitors, to everyone, to put on a safe and complete fair,” said Glenn McConnell, President of the Coastal Carolina Fair.

The board felt there was no way to do that this year. Not with social distancing and other requirements.

“The Coastal Carolina Fair is a world-class fair. It’s got one of the biggest mobile midways in America and we just could not produce that fair and be safe for the public and the workers, bottom line, that’s what happened.”

Unfortunately, one of the biggest impacts will be the hundreds of thousands of dollars that will not be donated to charity next year.

“This fair is held to benefit a group of charities that we give to every year,” said McConnell.

About $220,000 in proceeds from last October’s fair was donated to local charities.

They plan to be ready for their best fair ever next year.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have to do this, but it is the best step for our community. We will be back in 2021 with a better fair than ever.”

McConnell said they’re going to do everything they can to rent out all their facilities as much as possible to try and bring in enough money to meet their expenses until the 2021 fair.