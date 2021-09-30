Coastal Carolina Fair returns for 64th year this October

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coastal Carolina Fair promises a return to food, fun and thrills when it kicks off at the Ladson fairgrounds in late October.

The fair, which is typically held in the fall each year, was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers last summer announced they made the difficult decision out of “extreme caution for the health and safety of the community, volunteers, and staff members” as cases of the virus were on the rise.

“The Coastal Carolina Fair is a world-class fair. It’s got one of the biggest mobile midways in America and we just could not produce that fair and be safe for the public and the workers, bottom line, that’s what happened,” said Glenn McConnell, President of the Coastal Carolina Fair, in June 2020.

Many of the annual events people across the Lowcountry love are back on this year, and that includes the Coastal Carolina Fair when it returns for its 64th year beginning October 28th through November 7th.

FALL FUN GUIDE: A list of fall events happening across the Lowcountry (click here)

The Exchange Club of Charleston, which hosts the fair, said proceeds from the annual event are given back to the community through service grants. More than $500,000 was donated to over 60 local non-profit organizations and individuals following the 2019 fair.

Guests can enjoy plenty of delicious – and often interesting – food from dozens of vendors, exciting games and rides, and myriad creative arts, music, and animal exhibits.

Live entertainment has not yet been announced for this year’s fair. Fair organizers say entertainment will not be announced before October 1st – that is the date tickets go on sale.